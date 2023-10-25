IOT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Samsara Inc (Symbol: IOT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.98, changing hands as low as $21.77 per share. Samsara Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IOT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.42 per share, with $32.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.16.

