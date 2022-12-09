IOT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Samsara Inc Class A (Symbol: IOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.06, changing hands as high as $13.28 per share. Samsara Inc Class A shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IOT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.42 per share, with $31.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.