IOSP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.07, changing hands as low as $103.96 per share. Innospec Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IOSP's low point in its 52 week range is $83.13 per share, with $116 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.04.

