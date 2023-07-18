IOSP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $102.69, changing hands as high as $103.14 per share. Innospec Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IOSP's low point in its 52 week range is $83.13 per share, with $116 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.56.

