IOSP Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/17/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/17/24, Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.72, payable on 5/31/24. As a percentage of IOSP's recent stock price of $131.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Innospec Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when IOSP shares open for trading on 5/17/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IOSP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IOSP's low point in its 52 week range is $91.735 per share, with $133.705 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.29.

In Wednesday trading, Innospec Inc shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.

