IOOF says Australian court rules against disqualifying top execs

Adds background and detail on judgment

Sept 20 (Reuters) - IOOF Holdings IFL.AX said on Friday an Australian court ruled that the wealth manager did not breach pension industry laws and that it would not disqualify top IOOF executives, sending its shares surging.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), in an unprecedented move in December, had sought to disqualify five IOOF executives through a court order for failing to act in their customers' interests.

It resulted in IOOF's Managing Director Christopher Kelaher and Chairman George Venardos stepping aside to fight the APRA's move.

The APRA alleged that IOOF used money belonging to pension fund customers to compensate them for losses caused by the company.

An APRA spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

IOOF shares climbed as much as 8.1% to A$6.0 on Friday, their highest level since early May.

The wealth manager said the Federal Court of Australia also awarded costs in IOOF's favour.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.