IONS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.23, changing hands as high as $34.50 per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IONS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IONS's low point in its 52 week range is $25.04 per share, with $55.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.12.

