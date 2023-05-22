IONS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.16, changing hands as high as $40.28 per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IONS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IONS's low point in its 52 week range is $32.69 per share, with $48.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.34.

