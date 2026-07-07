IONS Completes Enrollment in Pivotal Cohort of Angelman Syndrome Study

Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS announced that it has completed enrollment in cohort 1 of the phase III REVEAL study, which is evaluating its investigational drug, obudanersen (formerly ION582), for the treatment of Angelman syndrome (AS), a rare neurological disease.

The pivotal pediatric cohort has enrolled 136 participants aged two to less than 18 years with a confirmed clinical diagnosis of AS and genetic confirmation of either a UBE3A deletion or a UBE3A mutation. Completion of enrollment marks an important milestone as the company advances obudanersen toward potential regulatory submissions.

Alongside the pediatric cohort, Ionis is conducting an adult cohort (cohort 2) that includes patients aged 18 to less than 50 years with AS. Enrollment in this cohort is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

The company expects to report top-line data from the REVEAL study in the second half of 2027. Positive results could position obudanersen as one of the first disease-modifying treatment options for patients with Angelman syndrome.

AS is a rare neurogenetic disorder that affects around one in 21,000 people globally. The disease often presents in infancy, which leads to severe developmental challenges, including cognitive and motor impairments, speech loss, balance issues, seizures, anxiety and sleep disturbances, taking a severe toll on the quality of life.

IONS Stock Performance

Year to date, shares of Ionis have gained over 5% against the industry’s nearly 3% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ionis Expands Obudanersen Program

Ionis is also preparing to launch another late-stage study, CHAMPION, which will evaluate obudanersen in patients with AS caused by uniparental disomy (UPD) or imprinting defect (ID) genotypes. The study is expected to begin before the end of 2026, further expanding the clinical development program.

Notably, Ionis’ long-time collaboration partner, Biogen BIIB, opted not to license obudanersen last year. It did not disclose the reason for this decision.

Currently, no disease-modifying therapies are approved for treating AS. Another company developing a late-stage treatment for the disorder is Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals RARE, which expects to report phase III data for its investigational candidate later this year. The outcome of both programs could help shape the future treatment landscape for AS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

IONS’ Zacks Rank

Ionis currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.