IonQ's Roadmap Execution Underpins Commercial Growth

IonQ’s IONQ commercialization thesis is supported by a roadmap built around defined technical milestones. The company targets an operational 256-qubit system in the fourth quarter of 2026.

During the first quarter, it received the first tape-out of its chip-based 256-qubit design, which is now progressing through foundry fabrication. IonQ also announced the presale of its first chip-based 256-qubit system and the completion of key tape-out milestones, providing greater visibility into multi-year customer deployments that are expected to span multiple system generations.

The installed base expansion supports a forward view in which revenue growth is driven by repeatable deployments, system upgrades and long-term customer relationships rather than by individual quarterly shipments.

However, this commercialization outlook is inseparable from IonQ's ability to execute against the same roadmap that underpins it. The expected expansion of customer deployments and recurring revenue depends on the company delivering its 256-qubit platform on schedule and continuing to achieve key technical and manufacturing milestones.

Any delay could postpone customer installations, lengthen sales conversion cycles and push out revenue realization. As IonQ's competitive positioning is built on improvements in time-to-solution, reliability and scalable quantum systems, successful roadmap execution remains the critical factor determining whether recent commercialization progress translates into sustained long-term growth.

Peer Update

Rigetti RGTI further refined its roadmap in the first quarter of 2026, reinforcing a disciplined and execution-focused path toward quantum advantage. Rigetti continues to target its next major milestone of delivering a 150-plus-qubit system with approximately 99.7% median two-qubit fidelity by the end of 2026, with its chiplet architecture remaining central to its scaling strategy. Any delay in achieving these technical milestones, debugging challenges at higher qubit counts, or slower-than-expected customer adoption of newer systems could extend the timeline for commercially meaningful deployments and delay the transition to more recurring revenue streams.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS continues to advance its annealing platform through Advantage2 and the Leap cloud service. The company is expanding its product portfolio to include gate-model computing following the Quantum Circuits acquisition in January 2026. It is targeting roughly 175 physical qubits by the end of 2028 to demonstrate error correction and logical operations, followed by 10 logical qubits by 2030 and 100 logical qubits by the end of 2032. Delays in foundry capacity, multi-chip interconnect or customer adoption could defer gate-model revenues and system sales, extending the period of lumpy consolidated growth.

IONQ’s Price Performance

Over the past year, IONQ’s shares have gained 1.1% compared with the industry’s 230.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expensive Valuation

IonQ currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 47.21X compared with the industry median of 4.55X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IONQ Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2026 has moved south to $1.07.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IonQ currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.