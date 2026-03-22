IonQ's Revenue Just Tripled to $130 Million. Is This Quantum Stock Finally Worth Buying?

Key Points

IonQ generated explosive sales growth last year, exciting investors over its potential.

While revenue is growing at a fast clip, the company's losses are mounting, too.

IonQ presents an interesting opportunity, but its current valuation may not be sustainable.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

When it comes to investing in artificial intelligence (AI), growth investors are beginning to look beyond the usual suspects in data centers, semiconductors, enterprise software, and cloud computing. The newest pillar supporting the AI bull narrative is quantum computing.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) has emerged as one of the most influential names powering the quantum AI narrative. Let's dive into the company's performance last year and assess if now is a good time to buy this hot stock hand over fist.

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IonQ had an impressive year in 2025

According to McKinsey & Company, quantum computing applications could drive up to $2 trillion in economic value by 2035. With this type of growth potential, it's natural for investors to identify the companies fueling this new technological frontier. On the surface, IonQ seems to fit the definition of a category leader over its competition.

In 2025, IonQ generated $130 million in revenue -- significantly higher than other quantum computing pure plays like Rigetti Computing and D-Wave Quantum. Considering IonQ's revenue slope is accelerating, the company must be positioned for an even more explosive year in 2026, right? Well, not so fast.

There is more than meets the eye with IonQ

Over the last few years, IonQ has spent more than $4 billion on acquisitions. Management has told investors that the various assets IonQ is acquiring are geared toward building a full-spectrum, vertically integrated quantum AI platform. Admittedly, this approach could work out in the long run. Should IonQ execute on its vision, the company can benefit in multiple ways.

First, bringing various components of the value chain in-house should help reduce operating costs over time. In addition, as IonQ bolsters its ecosystem, the company may become more indispensable to its strategic partners -- including cloud hyperscalers Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Alphabet's Google Cloud Platform, as well as AI king Nvidia.

But despite the company's meteoric revenue growth, IonQ's operating margins are underwater. Last year, IonQ burnt $2.4 billion between operating and financing cash flows. And the company still managed to have a cash surplus of over $1 billion by the end of the year. How is that possible?

The answer is simple: IonQ issued more than $3 billion of stock. The subtle theme here is that the company has taken advantage of its rising, hype-driven stock price, issuing additional shares at a premium. In turn, management uses this capital to fund the company's acquisition pipeline and mask what they are doing by pumping their revenue growth.

Is IonQ stock a smart buy right now?

Given this, I wouldn't encourage investors to buy a stock that's constantly being diluted. But going one step further, IonQ's valuation profile doesn't even make fundamental sense.

IonQ's price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 73 is materially higher than Nvidia's and Alphabet's -- the two most profitable companies in the world. IonQ is trading more in line with a recurring-revenue, highly profitable business like Palantir Technologies.

In my eyes, IonQ's valuation is unsustainable. Smart investors understand management's shenanigans when it comes to the company's growth as well as the risks that come with acquisition-related integrations. For these reasons, I would avoid the stock for now.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, IonQ, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.