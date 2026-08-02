IonQ Is Worth $13 Billion and Sits 58% Below Its High. Here's What Has to Go Right.

Key Points

IonQ's first-quarter revenue rose 755% year over year to $64.7 million, and full-year guidance calls for more than 100% organic growth.

The company holds $3.1 billion in cash and investments but expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of more than $300 million this year.

At about $13 billion, the market values IonQ at roughly 50 times this year's expected revenue.

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IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) closed Thursday at $35.77, up almost 12% in a single session as quantum computing stocks rallied. Even after that jump, shares of the quantum computing specialist sit about 58% below their 52-week high of $84.64. And yet the company still carries a market capitalization of $13.35 billion.

So the stock manages to look beaten down and expensive at the same time. Here's a closer look at what has to go right for today's price to work out.

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Growth from a very small base

Highlighting why the stock attracts so much attention, IonQ's first-quarter revenue rose 755% year over year to $64.7 million, coming in 30% above the midpoint of management's own guidance. Growth like that is nearly impossible to find elsewhere in the market, and I understand why investors are drawn to it.

The composition of the revenue is encouraging, too. About 60% of it came from commercial customers rather than governments, about 35% came from international customers, and more than a third came from customers buying across product lines -- quantum computers, networking, and sensing.

The order book is filling up even faster. Remaining performance obligations, or the future revenue IonQ already has under contract, reached $470 million in the quarter, up 554% year over year.

Management raised its full-year outlook, too. It now expects revenue of $260 million to $270 million in 2026, which it says represents organic growth of more than 100% year over year.

Meanwhile, the technology keeps advancing. During the quarter, IonQ sold its first 256-qubit, sixth-generation system to the University of Cambridge, completed the first commercial demonstration of two connected quantum computers, and published its blueprint for fault-tolerant quantum computing. The company also picked up a $39 million Space Development Agency contract during the period.

"We are now moving from component-level testing to integrated, system-level testing of the full 256-qubit quantum computer," said Chairman and CEO Niccolo de Masi in the company's first-quarter earnings release.

What the price already assumes

Profits are another matter. IonQ technically reported first-quarter net income of $805.4 million under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), but that figure was swollen by non-cash fair-value adjustments on items like warrant liabilities and investments, not by the business itself. On an adjusted basis, the company lost $0.34 per share, and its adjusted EBITDA was a $96.8 million loss. For the full year, management expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of $310 million to $330 million. The balance sheet buys plenty of time, though. IonQ ended March with $3.1 billion in cash, equivalents, and investments, enough to fund losses at this year's expected pace for several years.

Valuation is the harder problem: At $13.35 billion, the market values IonQ at roughly 50 times the midpoint of its own 2026 revenue guidance. A price like that only works if triple-digit growth continues well beyond this year.

After all, even a far lower multiple demands enormous expansion. To trade at 10 times sales at today's market value, IonQ would need about $1.3 billion of annual revenue -- about five times the midpoint of this year's guide. Reaching that by the end of 2029 would require compounding at close to 70% a year for three more years.

However, the guidance implies the growth is already decelerating beneath the annual figure. IonQ expects revenue of $65 million to $68 million in the second quarter of 2026, roughly flat with the first quarter. And hitting the full-year range implies quarterly revenue stays near that level for the rest of 2026. In other words, this year's extraordinary growth rate is mostly a comparison against a much smaller past, not a business that is still compounding quarter by quarter.

So, is IonQ worth $13 billion today? I don't have anywhere near the conviction to pay it. The growth is impressive, and the $3.1 billion war chest gives the company years of staying power. But quantum computing remains an early market whose commercial payoff may still be years away. And a 50-times-revenue price arguably assumes IonQ converts its head start into a long stretch of compounding sales.

If the company keeps topping its own guidance while losses hold near the planned pace (the second-quarter report due Wednesday, Aug. 5, is the first chance to show it), I could warm up to the stock. For now, I'll watch from the sidelines.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.