IonQ vs. Quantum Computing Inc.: What Their Revenue Trends Tell Investors

Key Points

IonQ currently looks stronger on revenue, demonstrating a consistently larger and more stable financial baseline than Quantum Computing Inc.

Over the last eight quarters, IonQ generated consistent quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, while Quantum Computing showed extreme volatility with minimal figures before a sudden late surge.

Investors should carefully watch whether the massive revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen or starts to narrow in upcoming quarters.

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Quantum Computing Inc.: A Sudden Jump in Revenue

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) primarily generates revenue by providing specialized software tools and application accelerators for quantum computers, focusing heavily on serving large commercial and government entities through its quantum optics and integrated photonics technology.

While it completed the acquisition of NuCrypt and introduced its new deployment-ready computing architecture, it reported a net income margin of negative 110% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

IonQ: Steadily Climbing Revenue

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) primarily develops general-purpose quantum computing systems and generates revenue by selling computational access through major cloud platforms and proprietary networks using ion-based technology.

It commercially launched new Earth monitoring capabilities and secured an advanced defense research contract, and it reported a gross margin of about 24% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue represents the total amount of money a business brings in from its core operations before any expenses are subtracted, serving as a fundamental baseline measure of overall consumer demand and business growth.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Quarterly Revenue for Quantum Computing and IonQ

Quarter (Period End) Quantum Computing Revenue IonQ Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $183.0K $11.4 million Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $101.0K $12.4 million Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $62.0K $11.7 million Q1 2025 (March 2025) $39.0K $7.6 million Q2 2025 (June 2025) $61.0K $20.7 million Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $384.0K $39.9 million Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $198.0K $61.9 million Q1 2026 (March 2026) $3.7 million $64.7 million

Data source: Company filings. Data as of May 28, 2026.

Foolish Take

Examining the revenue trends between IonQ and Quantum Computing Inc., which refers to itself as QCi, shows a stark contrast, and provides meaningful insights to investors. Not only is IonQ’s sales consistently larger than QCi’s, its revenue growth rate is spectacular.

For example, IonQ reported record revenue of $64.7 million in the first quarter, representing jaw-dropping 755% year-over-year growth. This indicates the company’s ion-based quantum computing technology is capturing customers.

Meanwhile, QCi’s sales trend shows anemic and inconsistent revenue, revealing its photonic technology hasn’t been able to gain traction with customers. That finally seemed to change in Q1 with sales of $3.7 million compared to just $39,000 in the previous year. However, that dramatic boost came from its acquisition of NuCrypt and Luminar Semiconductor.

Given what the revenue numbers between these two companies reveal, IonQ looks like a solid business to invest in for those who want exposure to the quantum computing sector. Its technology is winning customers, as its strong growth rate and consistency in rising revenue over recent quarters indicates.

QCi has not proven its technology can generate meaningful sales, and its Q1 year-over-year increase was due to acquisitions, not customer growth. This trend is concerning, unless the acquired businesses can help to ignite sales.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in IonQ. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.