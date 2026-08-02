IonQ vs. Alphabet: What Revenue Trends Reveal About the Quantum Computing Chipmaker and the Artificial Intelligence Giant

Key Points

Alphabet generates vastly higher and more stable revenue than IonQ.

Over the last eight quarters, Alphabet consistently produced quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, while IonQ showed a rapidly accelerating but occasionally volatile upward trend.

Investors should watch whether the smaller company can maintain its revenue acceleration or if the massive scale gap between the two companies persists indefinitely.

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IonQ: Accelerating Early-Stage Revenue

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) primarily generates revenue by creating advanced quantum computing systems and providing customers with access to its 20-qubit computers through prominent cloud platforms.

It closed the acquisition of SkyWater Technology in July of 2026 while simultaneously launching new commercial services. It recorded a net income margin of 1,245% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Alphabet: Consistent Tech Giant Revenue

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) primarily generates revenue by delivering search advertising, digital applications, and the Android operating system, alongside a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services for businesses.

It upsized an equity raise for infrastructure expansion while navigating a European regulatory fine. It reported a net income margin of 94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue enables retail investors understand whether a business is successfully growing its core sales over time before expenses are deducted. Tracking this figure helps investors understand the total scale and top-line growth trajectory of a company.

Quarterly Revenue for IonQ and Alphabet

Quarter (Period End) IonQ Revenue Alphabet Revenue Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $12.4 million $88.3 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $11.7 million $96.5 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $7.6 million $90.2 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $20.7 million $96.4 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $39.9 million $102.3 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $61.9 million $113.9 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $64.7 million $109.9 billion Q2 2026 Not yet reported $119.8 billion (period ended June 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 31, 2026.

Foolish Take

Google parent Alphabet’s enormous revenue in contrast to IonQ illustrates the difference between its digital advertising and search engine dominance against the nascent field of quantum computing. Now, Alphabet’s investments in the artificial intelligence sector are supercharging its business further, as demonstrated by Google exceeding one billion monthly active users in the second quarter, since introducing AI features last October.

While IonQ’s sales have been uneven from a quarter-over-quarter basis, it’s experiencing outstanding growth from a year-over-year perspective. Its $64.7 million in the first quarter represented impressive 755% year-over-year growth, a sign that its ion-based quantum technology is capturing customers.

Alphabet is also pursuing quantum computers. Its strong 94% Q2 net income margin put it in a position of financial strength that allowed the company to reject funding from the U.S. government due to the conditions that came with the money.

Interestingly, IonQ’s 1,245% Q1 net income margin was inflated by a change in the value of its outstanding warrants. The company is unprofitable, with a Q1 operating loss of $271.5 million, a substantial increase from the prior year’s loss of $75.7 million. Alphabet’s Q2 income from operations totaled $40.8 billion.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet and IonQ. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.