News & Insights

Stocks

IonQ Updates Executive Severance and Award Agreements

December 06, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from IonQ ( (IONQ) ).

IonQ, Inc. has amended its Executive Severance Plan and Performance Based Award Agreements, affecting severance payments and performance stock units for eligible executives. Key changes include eligibility for target bonuses and accelerated equity awards in certain termination scenarios, particularly around Change in Control events. These amendments aim to provide clarity and benefits to executives facing involuntary terminations, potentially impacting executive compensation strategies and stock performance for IonQ.

See more data about IONQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IONQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.