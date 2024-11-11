IonQ Unusual Options Activity For November 11

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on IonQ. Our analysis of options history for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $367,869, and 16 were calls, valued at $778,421.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.5 to $35.0 for IonQ over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IonQ's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IonQ's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

IonQ Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $15.0 $14.65 $14.8 $7.50 $148.0K 5.2K 150 IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.0 $1.83 $1.9 $20.00 $95.0K 9.8K 1.3K IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.7 $25.00 $94.0K 2.4K 329 IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.1 $2.09 $2.1 $20.00 $78.7K 9.8K 2.0K IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.0 $11.4 $12.0 $15.00 $63.6K 1.0K 59

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems, and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding IonQ, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is IonQ Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 26,256,713, with IONQ's price down by -9.6%, positioned at $22.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 107 days. Expert Opinions on IonQ

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.666666666666668.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on IonQ with a target price of $22. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IonQ, which currently sits at a price target of $18. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Craig-Hallum keeps a Buy rating on IonQ with a target price of $22.

