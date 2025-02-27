IonQ Unusual Options Activity For February 27

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IONQ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for IonQ. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $382,515, and 6 are calls, amounting to $781,767.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $60.0 for IonQ, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IonQ's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IonQ's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

IonQ Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.95 $7.25 $7.25 $40.00 $290.0K 2.2K 158 IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.05 $6.5 $6.5 $40.00 $260.0K 2.2K 820 IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.5 $12.1 $12.5 $25.00 $93.7K 1.2K 4 IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.5 $15.3 $15.59 $20.00 $76.8K 1.7K 51 IONQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $2.93 $2.65 $2.79 $29.00 $69.7K 219 267

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems, and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with IonQ, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of IonQ Currently trading with a volume of 16,567,845, the IONQ's price is down by -10.06%, now at $26.92. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. What The Experts Say On IonQ

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $49.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $54. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IonQ, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for IonQ with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.