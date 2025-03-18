IonQ Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IONQ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for IonQ. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $341,250, and 5 are calls, amounting to $325,585.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.5 to $45.0 for IonQ during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for IonQ's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across IonQ's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.5 to $45.0, over the past month.

IonQ Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $7.1 $7.2 $22.50 $121.6K 1.7K 194 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.05 $3.95 $4.04 $45.00 $121.0K 948 303 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.38 $1.31 $1.38 $30.00 $69.0K 7.4K 814 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.6 $5.4 $5.55 $25.00 $55.4K 1.1K 207 IONQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $2.73 $2.57 $2.65 $22.50 $53.0K 3.5K 228

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IonQ, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is IonQ Standing Right Now? With a volume of 15,762,519, the price of IONQ is down -7.66% at $23.02. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for IonQ

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $49.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $54. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on IonQ with a target price of $45.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IonQ options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.