IonQ Strengthens Position With Strategic Government Contracts

Recognized as an emerging force in defense and aerospace innovation, IonQ IONQ continues to expand its role in advancing next-generation technologies for national security. The company has a strong track record of supporting U.S. government R&D, collaborating with agencies such as DARPA and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (“AFRL”). This relationship is reinforced by four major approximately $100 million AFRL contracts awarded between 2022 and 2025, highlighting its growing influence in defense and networking initiatives.

IonQ was recently selected for the Missile Defense Agency’s Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (“SHIELD”) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, with a ceiling of $151 billion, underscoring confidence in its full-stack quantum capabilities across computing, networking, sensing and security.

Further strengthening its position, IonQ partnered with the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (“ARLIS”) on the Securing Experimental Quantum Computing Usage in Research Environments (“SEQCURE”) program to advance quantum cybersecurity, particularly through Zero Trust Architecture aligned with National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”) standards.

IonQ’s strategic collaboration with Heven AeroTech integrates its quantum technologies into autonomous aerial systems, enhancing resilience, stealth and operational performance in GPS-denied environments. The company also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) to advance the development and deployment of quantum technologies in space. The agreement outlines IonQ’s role in demonstrating quantum ground-to-orbit-to-ground capabilities.

Peer Update

Emerging as a versatile player in applied quantum technologies, Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or “QCi” is steadily expanding its footprint across government, aerospace and commercial sectors. QCi was awarded a contract by the NIST to design and fabricate thin-film lithium niobate photonic integrated circuits, reinforcing its capabilities in advanced photonics. QCi was also awarded a subcontract supporting NASA Langley Research Center, focused on developing quantum techniques to remove solar noise from space-based LiDAR data, further demonstrating its role in advancing aerospace innovation.

A pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, Rigetti Computing RGTI has secured a three-year, $5.8 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to advance superconducting quantum networking. In partnership with QphoX, the project builds on prior success in optical single-shot qubit readout. The collaboration will integrate Rigetti’s superconducting qubits with QphoX’s microwave-optical transducers, enabling the conversion of microwave photons into optical photons while preserving quantum information — an important step toward scalable quantum networks.

IONQ’s Price Performance

In the past year, IONQ’s shares have gained 28.8%, underperforming the industry’s 135.9% growth. The S&P 500 composite has grown 33.9% in the same period.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expensive Valuation

IonQ currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 39.64X compared with the industry median of 3.87X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IONQ Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2026 has remained unchanged at $1.57.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IonQ stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.