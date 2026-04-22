IonQ Stock Soars 60% So Far in April: Can NVIDIA Drive Further Gains?

IonQ’s IONQ sharp rebound in April 2026 follows a deeply negative first quarter, where the stock declined roughly 35.7% between January and March amid a confluence of macro pressures, including geopolitical tensions (primarily the Middle East conflict), supply-chain disruptions and a broader tech sell-off driven by investor risk aversion. This drawdown aligned with a wider slump across speculative AI and quantum names.

IONQ Stock Performance January-March 2026



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NVIDIA Catalyst Sparks April Rebound

However, April marked a sudden trend change. Month to date, IonQ shares have surged 60.5%, catalyzed primarily by NVIDIA’s NVDA April 14 launch of its Ising quantum-AI models, which materially improve calibration and error correction, key bottlenecks to commercialization. The announcement triggered immediate double-digit gains across other quantum pureplays too, like Rigetti Computing RGTI and D-Wave Quantum QBTS.



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Can the Momentum Continue Through 2026?

Crucially, this momentum is not purely speculative. IonQ also reported tangible progress, including a DARPA-backed quantum networking program and continued enterprise adoption, supported by more than 400% revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 and a strong 2026 outlook.

Now investors must gauge whether this momentum can be maintained by IonQ through the rest of 2026 or if it risks another pullback.

Strong Fundamentals Provide Tailwinds

On the positive side, IonQ’s fundamentals remain strong relative to most early-stage quantum peers. The company delivered $130 million in 2025 revenues (up 202% over 2024) and exited the year with $370 million in remaining performance obligations (RPO), a nearly fivefold increase from 2024. Management guided $225–$245 million in 2026 revenues, supported by an expanding global customer base and a growing mix of commercial demand (over 60% of 2025 revenues).

Strategically, IonQ has evolved into a full-stack quantum platform, spanning computing, networking, sensing and security, which diversifies its revenue opportunities. Its 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity and “time-to-solution” advantages, along with partnerships such as QuantumBasel and KISTI, support its competitive positioning. The planned acquisition of SkyWater is also expected to strengthen manufacturing control and supply-chain resilience, pending regulatory approval.

Execution and Macro Risks Remain

IonQ continues to operate at a loss (2025 adjusted EBITDA being $186.8 million and deeper losses guided for 2026), reflecting heavy ongoing R&D investment. Execution will be critical, particularly around scaling deployments, advancing its 256-qubit system roadmap and converting backlog into realized revenue. Additionally, macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical tensions continue to pose downside risks for high-beta, pre-profit technology stocks.

Overall, while structural tailwinds remain intact, sustained momentum in 2026 will depend on consistent execution and broader market stability.

IONQ's 2026 Estimates Show Strong Growth Prospects

IONQ is projected to report 2026 earnings growth of 46.2% on revenue growth of 82.2% from the 2025 estimated figure.

Sales and EPS Growth Rates (Y/Y%)



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IONQ's Valuation is Expensive but Better Than Its Peers

IonQ’s forward 12-month price/sales (P/S) ratio of 47.92 is far above the industry average of 4.54X but well below D-Wave Quantum’s (130.8X) and Rigetti Computing’s (185.7X).



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Our Take

IonQ’s April surge, driven by NVIDIA’s quantum-AI push, signals improving sentiment and validates long-term AI–quantum convergence. Strong backlog, rapid revenue growth and platform expansion support the bullish case. However, persistent losses, execution risks and macro uncertainty could limit upside durability. IonQ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting investors may await clearer execution traction before turning more constructive. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.