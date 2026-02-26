IonQ Stock Up on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Gross Margin Down

IonQ IONQ reported an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, significantly narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents. The company posted a loss of 15 cents in the year-ago period.

For full-year 2025, IONQ recorded an adjusted loss of 60 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $5.15. The company registered a loss of 50 cents in the previous year.

IONQ’s Revenues

Revenues for the fourth quarter totaled $61.9 million, representing 429.1% year-over-year growth. The figure was 55% above the midpoint of the company’s previously provided guidance. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 53.5%.

Full-year revenues amounted to $130.0 million, representing 201.6% year-over-year growth. The figure was 20% above the midpoint of the company’s previously provided guidance.

Following the earnings announcement, IONQ shares jumped 12.1% in the after-market session yesterday.

IONQ’s Q4 Operational Highlights

The gross profit in the quarter was $18.3 million, up 174.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The adjusted gross margin contracted 2735 bps to 29.6%. This contraction was due to a huge 764.1% rise in the cost of revenues.

Sales and marketing costs rose 118.6% to $19.5 million. General and administrative expenses surged 205.7% year over year to $90.7 million, while research and development costs rose 139.8% to $96.1 million.

The company incurred an operating loss of $188 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of $72 million.

IONQ’s Financial Details

At the end of fourth-quarter 2025, IonQ had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $2.39 billion compared with $340.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities reached $283.2 million compared with $105.7 million in the year-ago period.

IONQ’s 2026 Financial Outlook

For full-year 2026, IonQ expects revenues between $225 million and $245 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $198.8 million.

For the full year, the company anticipates an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $330-$310 million.

For the first quarter of 2026, IonQ expects revenues to be between $48 million and $51 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pinned at $38.6 million.

Our Take on IONQ Stock

IonQ exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with both earnings and revenues surpassing estimates. The company’s results significantly exceeded the midpoint of its guidance.

Notable achievements during the quarter included securing an agreement with QuantumBasel valued at over $60 million, selling a fifth-generation 100-qubit system to KISTI, and deploying large-scale, operational national quantum networks in Switzerland, Slovakia and Romania.

On the flip side, the company’s gross margin contraction and operating loss look concerning.

IONQ’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

IonQ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, Seagate Technology STX and Advanced Energy Industries AEIS.

Silicon Motion Technology, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter EPS of $1.26, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. Revenues of $278.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6%.

SIMO has an earnings growth rate of 52.7% in 2026 compared with the industry’s 35.6% growth. The company surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, with the average surprise being 23.3%.

Seagate Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 at present, posted a second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $3.11 per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.9%. Net revenues of $2.83 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%.

STX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 38% compared with the industry’s 28% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.4%.

Advanced Energy Industries, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1, reported a fourth-quarter 2025 EPS of $1.94, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.6%. Revenues of $489.4 million surpassed the consensus mark by 3%.

AEIS has a long-term earnings growth rate of 27.9% compared with the industry’s 24.4% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.9%.

