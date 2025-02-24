IonQ Stock Before Q4 Earnings Release: To Buy or Not to Buy?

IonQ IONQ is slated to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday.



The company expects revenues for the fourth quarter between $7.1 million and $11.1 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $9.14 million, indicating 49.59% growth year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 19 cents per share, narrower than a loss of 20 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



IONQ Earnings Estimate Movement



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 4.35%. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average positive surprise being 13.45%.

Earnings Whispers for IONQ Shares

Factors Likely to Shape IONQ Upcoming Results

Investors may want to hold IonQ stock or wait for a better entry point ahead of its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report, as several factors could impact the company's upcoming results. IonQ has guided for fourth-quarter 2024 revenues between $7.1 million and $11.1 million, which represents a potential sequential decline from the third quarter's $12.4 million.



The quantum computing company made significant technological and commercial progress in fourth-quarter 2024 through multiple strategic partnerships and achievements. The collaboration with Ansys to integrate quantum computing into the $10 billion computer-aided engineering industry opened up new market opportunities. The partnership with NKT Photonics for next-generation laser systems and imec for developing photonic integrated circuits demonstrated IonQ's focus on improving system performance and scalability.



A major milestone was achieved with the delivery of IonQ Forte Enterprise quantum computer in Europe, operating at a record algorithmic qubit count of #AQ36. The company also unveiled its new Quantum OS and Hybrid Services Suite, which reduced classical overhead by more than 50% and improved cloud efficiency. The technological breakthrough with Oak Ridge National Laboratory in quantum optimization algorithms further validated IonQ's capabilities.



However, investors should note that IonQ continues to report significant losses, with third-quarter 2024 showing a net loss of $52.5 million despite revenue growth. Operating expenses have been rising, with R&D costs up 35% year over year in the third quarter. The company's cash burn and high operating costs may continue to impact near-term profitability. While bookings momentum has been strong with $63.5 million secured in third-quarter 2024, including a $54.5 million Air Force contract, the company's ability to convert bookings to recognized revenues will be crucial.



Adding to the concerns, the company faces daunting competition from deep-pocketed tech giants like International Business Machines IBM, Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google and Microsoft MSFT, who are pouring billions into quantum computing development. IonQ's relatively limited resources compared to competitors could have hindered its ability to maintain technological leadership in the to-be-reported quarter.

IONQ Price Performance & Stock Valuation

Despite IonQ's impressive 233.3% year-to-date rally, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 21.6%, mounting concerns about the quantum computing company's financial sustainability and valuation suggest investors should hold the stock or wait for a better entry point ahead of its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report

IONQ Stock 1-Year Performance



The stock's valuation remains elevated given the current losses, suggesting investors might benefit from waiting for a more attractive entry point or holding existing positions while monitoring the execution on the company's technological and commercial initiatives. IONQ stock is trading at a one-year premium with a forward 12-month price/sales of 77.62 compared with the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s 3.31.

IONQ P/S Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation



Investment Considerations: Balancing Risk and Reward

IonQ presents a mixed investment case heading into fourth-quarter 2024 earnings. While the company demonstrates strong technological leadership in quantum computing with record #AQ36 achievement and strategic partnerships with Ansys, NKT Photonics and imec, its premium valuation and mounting losses warrant caution.

Despite impressive third-quarter bookings of $63.5 million and raised full-year revenue guidance of $38.5-$42.5 million, the company faces intense competition in the quantum computing space and continues to report significant losses ($52.5 million in the third quarter). Given these factors and fourth-quarter revenue guidance a suggesting potential sequential decline, investors should consider holding or awaiting a better entry point.

Final Thoughts

While IonQ shows promise with strong technological advancements and growing commercial traction, its premium valuation and continued losses suggest a cautious approach ahead of Q4 2024 results. Despite robust bookings and strategic partnerships, the potential sequential revenue decline and competitive quantum computing landscape make holding or waiting for a more attractive entry point a prudent strategy for investors.

