IONQ Stock Outlook: Why This Quantum Computing Play Could Be a Long-Term Winner

Traditional computers use binary bits, but quantum computers leverage qubits, enabling faster processing. Conventional semiconductors operate on a binary system, like Nvidia H100s, where each transistor represents a 1 or 0. This will become a central part of this IONQ stock outlook later on.

Quantum computing, however, operates on a different principle, utilizing quantum bits (qubits) that can exist in multiple states simultaneously. This allows quantum systems to perform exponentially more calculations than classical systems.

IonQ’s (NYSE:IONQ) recently achieved a significant milestone in quantum technology, hinting at its potential to revolutionize computing. Its trapped ion tech minimizes QPU size, enhancing power and reducing costs and errors.

As IonQ emerges as a top contender in the quantum computing stocks arena, it has marked a remarkable 117% surge in share price over the past year. Despite a modest 10% gain year-to-date, it presents a suitable entry point for investors.

New Quantum Computing Facility

IonQ, a quantum computing leader, unveiled the US’s inaugural quantum computing manufacturing hub in Bothell, WA. The expanded facility accommodates research, development, and production.

The company inaugurated the first US-based factory producing replicable quantum computers for client data centers, enhancing technology innovation and manufacturing in the Pacific Northwest. CEO Peter Chapman highlighted IonQ’s commitment to commercializing quantum computing.

Sen. Maria Cantwell was also there to show her unending support for IonQ during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. She noted the company’s hard work and dedication in innovating quantum computing. She emphasized quantum computing’s transformative potential in various fields. This is central to this IONQ stock outlook.

IonQ continues its streak of success, achieving milestones like #AQ35 ahead of schedule and expanding partnerships with Amazon Braket and QuantumBasel. It collaborates with global giants and secures projects with the US Air Force Research Lab.

Partnership with SKKU

In other news, IonQ renews its partnership with SKKU in South Korea, offering continued access to IonQ’s quantum systems. This fosters innovation and strengthens South Korea’s position in quantum computing.

SKKU Professor Yonuk Chong expressed satisfaction with IonQ’s research outcomes and commitment to future collaboration. South Korea aims to lead in quantum computing, supported by IonQ’s tangible contributions. This announcement aligns with IonQ’s broader efforts in South Korea, including partnerships with Hyundai Motors and the government.

Excellent Financials

In Q3 2023, IonQ achieved significant year-over-year revenue growth of 122%, signaling strong performance and technological advancements. It also showed several bookings totaling to $26.3 million. This surpassed expectations and demonstrated how in demand IonQ is.

When 2023 closed, IONQ achieved its target to $100 million of cumulative bookings since 2021. The company also altered its revenue forecast to $22 million, showing its confidence in achieving such targets through contract milestones.

Moreover, it raised its 2023 booking guidance to $60-63 million, reflecting sustained demand. IONQ introduced Forte Enterprise and Tempo systems to target diverse market needs, emphasizing compactness and compatibility with existing infrastructure.

Milestones achieved, such as reaching AQ 29, underscore IONQ’s forefront position in trapped-ion quantum computing.

This Quantum Computing Stock Could Be a Speculative Buy

IonQ’s major clients comprise research labs and government bodies like the U.S. Air Force Research Lab and QuantumBasel in Switzerland. Collaborations with Seoul National University in South Korea indicate expansion into academia, and these tie ups suggest there’s some powerful money and minds behind IonQ and its innovative goals.

While the roadmap to profitability may take years to play out, I do think IonQ remains intriguing as a speculative buy. I wouldn’t recommend any investor put all their chips behind this stock. It’s far too risky a bet, and should be lumped in with other high-potential growth stocks in the riskier end of a portfolio’s barbell strategy.

But for those seeking the “next big thing” beyond AI, quantum computing is a space to consider for long-term growth. Right now, IonQ looks like a company that could be a winner in this space, though time will tell. This concludes my IONQ stock outlook.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

