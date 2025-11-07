IONQ Stock Hits Quantum Milestones But Profits Lag: Buy or Sell?

IonQ, Inc. IONQ achieved record-breaking milestones in quantum performance, expanded its partnerships, and reported strong revenue growth, but its profit remains elusive, and its high valuation makes it a risky investment. So, what should investors do with the stock? Let’s take a closer look –

Quantum Receives Breakthrough for IONQ, Expands Partnerships

IonQ recently reached a new milestone in quantum hardware performance, demonstrating a record-setting 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity. This breakthrough marks a new global benchmark in quantum computing. IonQ has now become the first publicly traded quantum computing company to have crossed the ‘four-nines’ threshold, indicating that there will be fewer error rates and that more complex algorithms can be executed.

IonQ has also reached a record algorithmic qubit score of #AQ 64, accomplishing the landmark three months earlier than planned. This technical milestone underscores IonQ’s precision engineering capabilities and strengthens its position as a leader in the quantum computing industry. Chairman and CEO of IonQ, Niccolo de Masi, added that achieving #AQ 64 “reflects the maturity of our hardware, software, and applications stack, and reinforces our leadership in making quantum systems commercially valuable today.”

Meanwhile, IonQ strengthened its full-stack quantum platform through the acquisitions of Oxford Ionics and Vector Atomic, which enhanced control systems and atomic precision. Oxford Ionics’ ion trap technology is set to be integrated with IonQ’s quantum systems to build high-fidelity quantum architectures. Similarly, IonQ plans to integrate Vector Atomic’s renowned sensing and timing technologies to enhance its commercial and government product offerings.

IONQ Posts Triple-Digit Revenue Growth in Q3, Raises Guidance

Apart from record-breaking breakthroughs and strategic acquisitions, IonQ’s revenue growth in the last quarter was also impressive. For the third quarter, IonQ’s revenues came in at $39.9 million, up 222% year over year, as mentioned in their earnings announcement. The revenue numbers were 37% above the high end of the previously provided guidance.

Revenues improved due to continued demand for IonQ’s quantum solutions and cutting-edge technologies. What’s more, IonQ has raised its full-year revenue guidance to $110 million, as it manages costs while expanding operations across various industry verticals.

IONQ Has Big Potential, But Profits Are Uncertain

No doubt, IonQ has established itself as a leader in the quantum computing industry, primarily against its pure-play competitors like D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS and Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI, to name a few, as evident from its significant milestones and extensive partnerships. IonQ not only exceeded its revenue guidance but also has $1.5 billion in cash and investments as of Sept. 30, 2025. IonQ can leverage this cash to advance research and drive expansion initiatives.

However, quantum computing is still in its early stages, and it may take a long time before the disruptive technology becomes commercially viable. IonQ itself isn’t profitable yet. IonQ reported a net loss of $1.1 billion for the third quarter, and its adjusted earnings per share were a negative $0.17. To top it off, its forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is a staggering 215.31 compared with the Computer-Integrated System industry’s 4.26. This means IonQ’s stock price may witness a sharp drop if a broader market correction occurs.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Therefore, from an investment perspective, IonQ remains unsuitable for risk-averse investors. However, risk-tolerant investors may view it differently. For now, IonQ has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

