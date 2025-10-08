IonQ Stock Gains on #AQ 64 Score & Expansion Moves: Upside Ahead?

A core pillar of IonQ’s IONQ growth strategy is its accelerated technology roadmap and vertical integration across quantum modalities. The company recently achieved a record-breaking Algorithmic Qubit (#AQ) score of 64 on its fifth-generation IonQ Tempo system, three months ahead of schedule. This has set a new industry benchmark for quantum computational performance.

At #AQ 64, IonQ’s systems can evaluate more than 18 quintillion possibilities, outperforming IBM and other peers by orders of magnitude across optimization, simulation and AI/ML workloads. This milestone highlights IonQ’s readiness to deliver commercial quantum advantage in key applications such as energy grid optimization, computational drug discovery and financial modeling.

IonQ’s profitability path is further strengthened by a series of targeted acquisitions that expand its technological and commercial reach. Its recent acquisition of Vector Atomic, a global leader in quantum sensing, marks a key step in its evolution into the most comprehensive quantum technology platform in the industry. Vector Atomic’s precision atomic clocks, inertial sensors and synchronization systems, capable of delivering 1,000x improvement in GPS accuracy, will be integrated into IonQ’s computing and networking offerings. With more than $200 million in U.S. government contracts and proven deployments across defense, aerospace and energy sectors, Vector Atomic enhances IonQ’s presence in high-value, mission-critical markets such as space, national security and resource exploration.

This latest acquisition builds on IonQ’s strategic expansion through the buyout of Oxford Ionics, Lightsynq, Capella Space, Qubitekk and a majority stake acquisition in ID Quantique, creating a tightly integrated ecosystem spanning quantum computing, photonic interconnects, networking and now precision sensing. IonQ’s combined roadmap targets 800 logical qubits by 2027 and 80,000 by 2030, supported by proprietary trapped-ion technology and a patent portfolio exceeding 1,000 issued and pending patents.

Beyond computing, IonQ is rapidly advancing the Quantum Internet and quantum space infrastructure. In collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy, IonQ is developing quantum-secure networking and sensing capabilities in orbit through its Capella satellite platform.

How Are IONQ's Competitors Doing?

Rigetti RGTI: Technologically, Rigetti is advancing superconducting gate-based hardware via its chiplet architecture, with a 36-qubit system available and a 100+ qubit system at 99.5% two-qubit fidelity expected by year-end 2025. This makes Rigetti well-positioned to scale while retaining optionality for partnerships or acquisitions.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS: It is pursuing a commercially anchored growth strategy with strong M&A ambitions, backed by solid liquidity. D-Wave management recently highlighted plans for strategic acquisitions to accelerate its push into gate-model quantum computing, expanding beyond its annealing roots. Technologically, D-Wave launched Advantage2, its sixth-generation annealer and is investing in advanced cryogenic packaging to scale both annealing and gate-model systems.

IONQ's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

IonQ shares have gained 80.1% in the past 30 days and outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IonQ’s forward 12-month price/sales ratio of 89.26 is far above the industry average, as you can see below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For IONQ, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 loss per share has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 97 cents, as you can see below. The estimated figure indicates a narrower loss than the year-ago reported loss of $1.56 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IONQ stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.