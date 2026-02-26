IonQ Stock Gains 21% After Deployment Of Operational Quantum Key Distribution Networks In Europe

(RTTNews) - Stock of IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is climbing about 21 percent on Thursday morning trading following the announcement of successful deployment of the operational quantum-secure communications network powering the Romanian National Quantum Communication Infrastructure in Europe.

The company's shares are currently trading at $40.68 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 21.05 percent. The stock opened at $39.05 and has climbed as high as $41.20 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $17.88 to $84.64.

The deployment is expected to support critical security initiatives and protect sensitive communications across government, healthcare, research, education, and data center environments.

