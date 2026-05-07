IONQ Stock Falls on Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat, '26 Sales View Up

IonQ, Inc. IONQ posted an adjusted loss of 34 cents per share compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 26 cents. It delivered a negative earnings surprise of 44.8% for the quarter.

GAAP EPS was $2.19 for the first quarter.

IONQ’s Revenue Momentum

Revenues totaled $64.7 million, up 755% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.2%.

IONQ’s first-quarter revenue strength was supported by an expanding commercial footprint. Management said approximately 60% of revenues came from commercial customers, while international customers accounted for 35%.

The quarter also highlighted IonQ’s push beyond standalone computing. More than one-third of the top-line figure was generated from multi-product sales, reflecting traction across its platform that spans computing, networking, sensing and security.

Following the earnings release, IONQ shares fell 4.4% in the after-market session yesterday, reflecting investor reaction to the company’s adjusted EBITDA loss.

IONQ’s Margin

Gross profit was $15.41 million for the first quarter of 2026, up 374.2% from $3.25 million a year ago. Gross margin contracted 1,913 bps to 23.8%, caused by a 1,041.4% surge in the cost of revenues.

Sales and marketing expense rose 241.9% year over year to $29.4 million. General and administrative expense increased 272.2% to $88.6 million, while research and development costs climbed 214.7% to $125.7 million.

IONQ reported an operating loss of $271.51 million, wider than the year-ago quarter’s $75.68 million loss.

IonQ’s Profitability Picture Remains Investment-Heavy

Despite the top-line beat, profitability metrics reflected continued investment levels. IonQ reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $96.8 million for the first quarter. Management noted that adjusted EBITDA included costs associated with its commercial relationship with SkyWater, while the transaction remains pending. Excluding the SkyWater spend, the adjusted EBITDA loss would have been $85.0 million.

IonQ’s Financial Details

IonQ ended the first quarter with substantial financial flexibility. Cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2026, providing ample capacity to support manufacturing expansion, deployments, and continued R&D and go-to-market investment tied to its quantum platform strategy.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities reached $151 million in the first quarter compared with $33 million in the year-ago period.

IONQ Raises 2026 Revenue View

IONQ raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $260-$270 million (from $225-$245 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $236.9 million.

IonQ, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IonQ, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IonQ, Inc. Quote

IonQ reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA loss guidance of ($330) million to ($310 million).

The company also provided a second-quarter 2026 revenue view of $65 million to $68 million as it heads into the next phase of platform execution and go-to-market scaling. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $55.2 million.

Our Take

IonQ exited the first quarter of 2026 on a mixed note, wherein revenues beat estimates but loss was wider than estimated.

The company’s hardware progress featured a notable system-level commercial win. During the quarter, the company sold its first sixth-generation, chip-based, 256-qubit system to the University of Cambridge, anchored by a secure quantum network and a broad IP-generation partnership spanning multiple quantum domains. The company also notched several defense and government-adjacent milestones.

IonQ was selected for DARPA’s HARQ program focused on modular quantum computing and scalable networking architectures using quantum interconnects. It also announced a $39 million contract under the Space Development Agency’s HALO program to advance next-generation tactical space communications and participation in the Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD IDIQ contract.

Supported by the multiple catalysts, management raised its 2026 revenue outlook.

IONQ’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

IonQ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, Seagate Technology STX and Advanced Energy Industries AEIS.

Silicon Motion Technology, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a first-quarter EPS of $1.58, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues of $342.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SIMO has an earnings growth rate of 52.7% in 2026 compared with the industry’s 35.6% growth. The company surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, with the average surprise being 23.3%.

Seagate Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 at present, posted a third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $4.10 per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.1%. Net revenues of $3.11 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7%.

STX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 38% compared with the industry’s 28% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.4%.

Advanced Energy Industries, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1, reported a first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.09, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%. Revenues of $511 million surpassed the consensus mark by 0.03%.

AEIS has a long-term earnings growth rate of 27.9% compared with the industry’s 24.4% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.9%.

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