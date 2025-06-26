$IONQ stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IONQ stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $527,891,514 of trading volume.

$IONQ Insider Trading Activity

$IONQ insiders have traded $IONQ stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

PETER HUME CHAPMAN (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,013,278 shares for an estimated $268,900,667 .

. MASI NICCOLO DE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,606,780 shares for an estimated $105,185,174 .

. THOMAS G. KRAMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 237,706 shares for an estimated $8,865,620 .

. RIMA ALAMEDDINE (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 106,430 shares for an estimated $3,739,764 .

. WILLIAM F SCANNELL purchased 93,066 shares for an estimated $2,029,508

INDER M SINGH sold 43,391 shares for an estimated $1,699,872

KATHRYN K. CHOU sold 25,696 shares for an estimated $1,039,768

WENDY THOMAS sold 16,696 shares for an estimated $658,296

ROBERT T. CARDILLO sold 10,058 shares for an estimated $404,578

GABRIELLE B TOLEDANO sold 792 shares for an estimated $32,868

$IONQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $IONQ stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

