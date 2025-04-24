$IONQ stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IONQ stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $331,476,358 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IONQ:
$IONQ Insider Trading Activity
$IONQ insiders have traded $IONQ stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IONQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER HUME CHAPMAN (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,025,175 shares for an estimated $38,060,375.
- WILLIAM F SCANNELL purchased 93,066 shares for an estimated $2,029,508
- RIMA ALAMEDDINE (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 65,666 shares for an estimated $1,442,414.
- THOMAS G. KRAMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,492 shares for an estimated $508,119.
$IONQ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $IONQ stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,261,534 shares (+108.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,234,275
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,340,443 shares (+1769.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,760,304
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,293,231 shares (+1310.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,788,258
- ACME, LLC removed 1,945,671 shares (-82.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,270,677
- AMAZON COM INC removed 1,927,061 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,493,337
- SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. removed 1,593,315 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,552,767
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,062,392 shares (+126.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,376,113
$IONQ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IONQ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IONQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $22.0 on 11/07/2024
- Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $18.0 on 11/07/2024
