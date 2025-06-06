$IONQ stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IONQ stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $283,141,302 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IONQ:
$IONQ Insider Trading Activity
$IONQ insiders have traded $IONQ stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IONQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER HUME CHAPMAN (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,025,175 shares for an estimated $38,060,375.
- WILLIAM F SCANNELL purchased 93,066 shares for an estimated $2,029,508
- RIMA ALAMEDDINE (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,791 shares for an estimated $1,036,473.
- THOMAS G. KRAMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,492 shares for an estimated $508,119.
$IONQ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $IONQ stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 7,835,475 shares (+7517.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $172,928,933
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 2,815,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,144,706
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,103,870 shares (-85.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,432,410
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,053,917 shares (+1211.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,329,948
- AMAZON COM INC removed 1,927,061 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,493,337
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,678,713 shares (+31920.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,049,195
- SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. removed 1,593,315 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,552,767
