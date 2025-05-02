$IONQ stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IONQ stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $393,137,893 of trading volume.

$IONQ Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IONQ:

$IONQ insiders have traded $IONQ stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IONQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER HUME CHAPMAN (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,025,175 shares for an estimated $38,060,375 .

. WILLIAM F SCANNELL purchased 93,066 shares for an estimated $2,029,508

RIMA ALAMEDDINE (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,791 shares for an estimated $1,036,473 .

. THOMAS G. KRAMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,492 shares for an estimated $508,119.

$IONQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $IONQ stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IONQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IONQ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IONQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $22.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $18.0 on 11/07/2024

