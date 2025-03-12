$IONQ stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IONQ stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $203,232,172 of trading volume.

$IONQ Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IONQ:

$IONQ insiders have traded $IONQ stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IONQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER HUME CHAPMAN (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,024,540 shares for an estimated $37,918,170 .

. RIMA ALAMEDDINE (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 107,361 shares for an estimated $1,769,820 .

. THOMAS G. KRAMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,533 shares for an estimated $353,338.

$IONQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of $IONQ stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

