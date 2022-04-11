IonQ Slips 8%

(RTTNews) - IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) shares are falling more than 8 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend for the last few days. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement today.

Currently, shares are at $11.30, down 8.53 percent from the previous close of $12.32 on a volume of 1,817,708. The shares have traded in a range of $7.07-$35.90 on average volume of 3,272,313 for the last 52 weeks.

