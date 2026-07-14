IonQ Slides 36% in a Month: A Buying Opportunity Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

IonQ IONQ shares have tumbled 36.4% over the past month, underperforming other pure-play quantum computing stocks, including Rigetti Computing RGTI, down 32.3%, D-Wave Quantum QBTS, down 28.9%, and Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT, down 27.9%, despite the sector's favorable long-term outlook. The decline comes even as Washington intensified support for quantum technologies through executive orders, increased funding initiatives and a renewed focus on post-quantum cybersecurity. This shows a clear disconnection between industry fundamentals and investor sentiment.

IonQ: One-Month Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The sharp decline in IonQ's share price also raises an important question for investors does the recent correction present an attractive buying opportunity? Given IonQ's leadership among pure-play quantum companies in terms of revenue growth, commercial traction and financial strength, its lower share price warrants a closer look. Let's check whether the recent weakness reflects temporary market sentiment or signals a more fundamental concern.

Is IonQ's Recent Weakness a Buying Opportunity?

IonQ's recent selloff appears to be driven more by market dynamics than by deteriorating fundamentals. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported revenue growth of 755% year over year, exceeding the midpoint of its guidance by 30%. It has also raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $260-$270 million and expanded its remaining performance obligations to $470 million.

Despite this, the stock price dipped largely because a resilient U.S. labor market has led to the Federal Reserve's cautious approach toward interest-rate cuts, keeping bond yields elevated. This environment has prompted investors to trim exposure to high-multiple, long-duration growth stocks, with speculative technology names, including quantum computing companies, bearing the brunt of the rotation. The company also did not announce any major business developments over the past 30 days that could have supported the stock. This has limited buying interest ahead of the next earnings report.

That said, while near-term volatility may persist, the current pullback does not yet point to a weakening investment thesis. The key question is whether IonQ can sustain its commercial momentum through additional customer wins, successful integration of recent acquisitions and continued execution against its technology roadmap. If management delivers on these fronts in the coming quarters, the recent decline could ultimately prove to be a sentiment-driven correction rather than a reflection of weakening business fundamentals.

From a technical standpoint, IonQ's shares are now trading below both their 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA), reflecting weak near-term momentum even as the company's fundamentals remain intact.

50-and-200-Day SMAs



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IONQ Stock is Weak but the Fundamentals Remain Strong

The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for sales to surge 105.7% in 2026 and another 50.3% in 2027, while losses are expected to narrow meaningfully over the next two years, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Our Take

Given the company's solid execution and favorable long-term industry outlook, the recent pullback does not appear to justify aggressive profit booking at current levels. While near-term volatility may persist amid macroeconomic uncertainty and the absence of fresh business updates, IonQ's strong revenue trajectory, expanding backlog and improving commercial traction continue to support its long-term growth story. With the stock carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), existing investors may consider holding their positions and closely monitoring the upcoming second-quarter 2026 earnings release for further confirmation of execution before making any portfolio changes. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.