Ionq Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.49, changing hands as low as $46.40 per share. Ionq Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IONQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IONQ's low point in its 52 week range is $17.88 per share, with $84.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.38.

