IonQ Sets Bold Quantum Goal but High Valuation Makes Investors Wary

IonQ IONQ has outlined an ambitious plan to make quantum computers more real-world focused over the next few years. At the core of this plan are two key technologies — Oxford Ionics’ ion trap on a chip, which makes quantum systems smaller and easier to scale, and Lightsynq’s photonic interconnects, which allow different quantum modules to communicate quickly.

With these tools, IonQ aims to reach 800 logical qubits by 2027 and expand to 80,000 logical qubits by 2030. Its long-term goal is even bigger, with a vision of 10 million ion traps on a single chip that can be linked together through modular systems. This design would allow quantum computers to scale far beyond today’s limits while maintaining cost efficiency.

These goals are supported by steady progress. IonQ is close to achieving the #AQ 64 benchmark, an important measure of quantum performance. At the same time, it is showing how quantum can solve real-world problems. In drug discovery, IonQ worked with AstraZeneca AZN and demonstrated a 20-times faster process. In energy, it partnered with the U.S. Department of Energy and Oak Ridge National Laboratory to test ways to improve the power grid. In artificial intelligence, IonQ is exploring new ways to speed up machine learning by combining quantum and classical methods.

How Are IONQ's Competitors Doing?

Rigetti RGTI: Technologically, Rigetti is advancing superconducting gate-based hardware via its chiplet architecture, with a 36-qubit system available and a 100+ qubit system at 99.5% two-qubit fidelity expected by year-end 2025. This makes Rigetti well-positioned to scale while retaining optionality for partnerships or acquisitions.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS: It is pursuing a commercially anchored growth strategy with strong M&A ambitions, backed by solid liquidity. D-Wave management recently highlighted plans for strategic acquisitions to accelerate its push into gate-model quantum computing, expanding beyond its annealing roots. Technologically, D-Wave launched Advantage2, its sixth-generation annealer and is investing in advanced cryogenic packaging to scale both annealing and gate-model systems.

IONQ's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

IonQ shares have gained 7.9% in the past 30 days but underperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IonQ’s forward 12-month price/sales ratio of 89.26 is far above the industry average, as you can see below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For IONQ, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 loss per share has widened over the past 30 days from 47 cents to 97 cents, as you can see below. The estimated figure, however, indicates a narrower loss than the year-ago reported loss of $1.56 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IONQ stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

