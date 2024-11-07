IonQ rises 34.3%

IonQ (IONQ) is up 34.3%, or $5.63 to $22.09.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IONQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.