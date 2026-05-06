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IONQ

IonQ Revenue Surges In Q1, Raises FY26 Revenue Outlook

May 06, 2026 — 04:39 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) announced its first-quarter financial results, revealing a net income of $805.4 million, or $2.07 a share, compared with last year's net loss of $32.3 million, or $0.14 a share.

On an adjusted basis, loss amounted to $0.34 a share compared to $0.15 a share in the prior year.

Revenue surged to $64.7 million from $7.6 million in the previous year, exceeding midpoint of guidance range by 30 percent.

Looking ahead, the company raises its revenue outlook to $260 million to $270 million for the full year 2026, and $65 million to $68 million for the second quarter.

In the after-hours, IONQ is trading at $53.64, up 2.04 percent on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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