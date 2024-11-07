News & Insights

IonQ Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth and Strategic Advances

November 07, 2024 — 12:09 am EST

Ionq, Inc. ( (IONQ) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ionq, Inc. presented to its investors.

IonQ, Inc. is a leading company in the quantum computing industry, known for its innovative high-performance systems designed to tackle complex commercial and research challenges. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, IonQ announced impressive financial results, reporting revenue of $12.4 million, which represents a 102% increase from the same period last year, and surpassing its previous guidance. The company also secured $63.5 million in third-quarter bookings, including a significant $54.5 million contract with the United States Air Force Research Lab. Key highlights from the report include the acquisition of Qubitekk to enhance IonQ’s quantum networking capabilities, partnerships with AstraZeneca and Ansys, and a strategic agreement with the University of Maryland valued at $9 million. IonQ’s financial performance included a net loss of $52.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $23.7 million, with cash and investments amounting to $382.8 million as of the end of the quarter. Looking ahead, IonQ has raised its full-year revenue guidance and continues to focus on expanding its quantum computing and networking technologies, supported by strategic collaborations and government contracts.

