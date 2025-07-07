Markets
IONQ

IonQ Prices $1 Bln Equity Offering At $55.49; Stock Up In Pre-market

July 07, 2025 — 09:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - IonQ, Inc. (IONQ), a commercial quantum computing and networking company, on Monday announced that it has priced a $1 billion equity offering, that includes 14.17 million shares of its stock and 3.86 million pre-funded warrants, both priced at $55.49.

The prices are about 25% above the company's July 3 closing price.

As part of the deal, the investor Heights Capital Management, will also receive seven-year warrants to purchase an additional 36.04 million shares at an exercise price of $99.88 per share, at no extra upfront cost.

In the pre-market trading, IonQ is 3.94% higher at $46.14 on the New York Stock Exchange.

