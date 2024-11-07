IonQ price target raised to $22 from $15 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on IonQ (IONQ) to $22 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says IonQ continues to execute and manage investor expectations well, which is unusual for what most investors see as a late-stage science/engineering project. Piling up large bookings from government and commercial customers adds to this theme of a more mature company, and Craig-Hallum thinks more government spending worldwide is coming that will add to it.

