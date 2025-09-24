IONQ or QUBT: Which Quantum Stock Is the Better Investment in 2025?

In September, the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered its first rate cut of 2025, reducing the federal funds rate by 25 basis points and signaling two more cuts before the year's end. This easing backdrop, combined with likely tailwinds in policy, could amplify the growth outlook for pure-play quantum names.

On that front, the Trump administration is reportedly crafting an expansive quantum computing mandate, potentially via executive orders or a national strategy to accelerate federal adoption of quantum systems and cryptographic upgrades (according to Nextgov and other sources).

For pure-play quantum names like IonQ IONQ and Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT, this confluence of monetary easing and pro-quantum policy should boost investor confidence. In this environment, it makes sense for investors to buy selectively on pullbacks, keep positions manageable and stay alert on both company progress and policy updates. Let's get into more detail.

Reasons to Be Bullish on IONQ

Strategic Acquisitions: IonQ is accelerating its quantum computing capabilities through acquisitions like Oxford Ionics, Lightsynq, Capella and the recently announced Vector Atomic (specializing in quantum sensing and atomic clock technologies). These moves expand IonQ’s hardware, photonic interconnect, space-based systems and quantum sensing capabilities, positioning the company to scale to 40,000–80,000 logical qubits by 2030 while maintaining low unit costs and strong intellectual property. This roadmap solidifies IonQ’s competitive edge in next-generation quantum computing.

Commercial Applications and Partnerships: IonQ is delivering practical quantum advantage across multiple industries, including drug discovery, AI, energy optimization and national security. Collaborations with AstraZeneca, AWS, NVIDIA NVDA, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and a new MoU with the U.S. Department of Energy for space-based quantum technologies demonstrate the company’s ability to generate revenues from real-world applications, enhancing market adoption and customer trust.

Quantum Networking, Cybersecurity and Space Integration: Through its Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) products and partnerships with ID Quantique and Capella, IonQ is building a secure quantum Internet for governments, financial institutions and telecoms. Capella’s satellite constellation extends IonQ’s quantum networking into space, providing provably secure global communications. This expansion beyond computing opens multiple revenue streams for IONQ.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What's Driving QUBT?

Commercial Adoption of Quantum Systems and Photonic Chips: QUBT is gaining strong commercial traction, validating its quantum technologies in real-world applications. In the second quarter of 2025, the company secured orders including a quantum photonic vibrometer for Delft University of Technology and shipped its first commercial entangled photon source to a research institution in South Korea. Additionally, an automotive manufacturer purchased a reservoir computing system and a top 5 U.S. bank acquired the Quantum Cybersecurity Solution. These wins show QUBT’s machines and photonic components are actively deployed and solving real-world challenges.

Thin-Film Lithium Niobate Photonic Chip Foundry: QUBT’s state-of-the-art thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) foundry in Tempe, AZ, became fully operational in March 2025. It enables integration of nano-photonic chips into quantum machines, improving size, weight, power, cost, and performance. The facility also provides services to external customers, creating new revenue streams across datacom, telecom, sensing and quantum computing. As production ramps up, the foundry is expected to significantly boost revenues in the next 12–18 months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Challenges Remain for Both IONQ and QUBT

IONQ and QUBT both face significant challenges in the rapidly evolving quantum computing industry. IONQ benefits from mature trapped-ion technology and a diversified roadmap, but IONQ has a roadmap targeting over 2 million physical qubits and 80,000 logical qubits by 2030. This can be a major technical challenge. It also faces financial risks from high operating costs, ongoing unprofitability and integrating multiple acquisitions.

QUBT is more speculative, relying on the successful integration of its photonic chips into quantum machines and the commercialization of its Quantum AI and cybersecurity products. Its early-stage revenues, high cash burn and dependence on government and industry partnerships add execution and adoption risks.

Overall, in the past month, shares of IonQ have jumped 94.3%, outperforming QUBT’s 40.8% surge.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QUBT is overly expensive based on its projected price/sales ratio for 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which Stock is a Better Bet?

In conclusion, while both IonQ and Quantum Computing operate in the high-potential quantum computing space, IonQ stands out as the more compelling investment. With a diversified roadmap, commercial applications, strategic acquisitions and expansion into quantum networking and space-based systems, IonQ has more tangible revenue opportunities.

In contrast, QUBT, although making strides in photonic chips and early commercial deployments, faces significant execution and adoption risks, a limited revenue history and a high cash burn. Coupled with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IonQ offers a more balanced risk-reward profile compared to QUBT, which has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

