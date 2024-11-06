IONQ options imply 12.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in IONQ (IONQ) is normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 12.8%, or $2.11, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.8%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IONQ:
- IonQ demonstrates remote ion-ion entanglement
- IonQ (IONQ) Stock Surges With News of Significant Strides in Quantum Technology
- Unusually active option classes on open September 30th
- Costco reports Q4 earnings beat, Cassava to settle SEC charges: Morning Buzz
- IonQ rises 17.4%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.