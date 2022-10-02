IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) one-year losses have grown faster than shareholder returns have fallen, but the stock lifts 6.3% this past week

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) share price has gained 15% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact the stock is down 45% in the last year, well below the market return.

While the last year has been tough for IonQ shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

IonQ wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

IonQ grew its revenue by 2,855% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 45% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:IONQ Earnings and Revenue Growth October 2nd 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling IonQ stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We doubt IonQ shareholders are happy with the loss of 45% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 22%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 15% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with IonQ (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

