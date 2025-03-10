IONQ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.45, changing hands as low as $18.38 per share. Ionq Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IONQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IONQ's low point in its 52 week range is $6.22 per share, with $54.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.71.

