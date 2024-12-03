IONQ Launches Next-Gen OS and Hybrid Services Suite: Stock to Gain?

IonQ Inc. IONQ IonQ Inc. (IONQ) recently unveiled its next-generation quantum operating system, IonQ Quantum OS, along with the IonQ Hybrid Services suite, which aims to enhance the performance and utility of quantum computing for enterprise customers.

Major Takeaways From IONQ’s New Launches

IonQ’s state-of-the-art Quantum OS completely overhauls its original quantum operating system. With a flexible and modular design, this new OS is built to scale with the hybrid quantum computing ecosystem, powering its flagship quantum computers, including IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise. The system cuts classical overhead by more than 50%, dramatically improving the time-to-solution for quantum workloads.



Furthermore, cloud and network overhead is reduced by 85%, while accuracy has been enhanced by up to 100 times due to an expanded error mitigation and compilation suite. The upgraded system has also introduced enhanced calibration, automation and control software designed to improve qubit and gate performance.



In addition to performance gains, the IonQ Quantum OS brings enterprise-grade security through improved observability and enhanced interoperability with on-premise hardware and software solutions. These advancements open new possibilities for securely integrating quantum computing into business infrastructures. The OS has been running commercial workloads on IonQ Forte since early 2024. It will soon extend its capabilities to control IonQ Forte Enterprise, which is set to become operational in the company’s Switzerland data center.



The Hybrid Services suite, on the other hand, is designed to facilitate the seamless development and deployment of hybrid workloads, combining IonQ’s quantum computing power with high-performance classical resources in the cloud. The suite includes

Workload Management & Solver Service, a quantum developer toolkit that simplifies the process of building and executing hybrid quantum circuits and algorithms. This service includes a quantum function and hybrid solver, which enable developers to package workloads for the cloud and enhance them based on specific needs.



The suite also introduces a new scheduling feature, Sessions, built on the company’s Fair Share scheduling engine. Sessions help streamline the provisioning of QPU time, allowing for more efficient execution of iterative and resource-intensive workflows and reducing waiting times and interruptions. To complement these features, IonQ has also released an all-new SDK that simplifies integration with the IonQ Quantum Cloud API and IonQ Hybrid Services, enhancing the overall user experience.

Will Strong Portfolio Aid IONQ’s Prospects?

With the release of the Quantum OS and the Hybrid Services suite, IonQ is positioning itself at the forefront of the rapidly advancing quantum computing landscape. By offering enterprise customers flexible, scalable solutions and improving the integration of quantum and classical computing resources, IonQ is helping businesses unlock the full potential of quantum computing and drive innovation in various industries.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for IonQ’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

IonQ’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of IonQ have gained 132.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 28.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IonQ’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

IonQ currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Ericsson ERIC carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, ERIC delivered an earnings surprise of 22.22%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Ericsson is a leading provider of communication networks, telecom services and support solutions. The company is a leader in telecommunications and is now expanding its role into an ICT (Information and Communications Technology) solutions provider.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a range of advanced technology solutions for use in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%.



Ubiquiti offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. Its service-provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing, while enterprise product platforms provide wireless local area network infrastructure, video surveillance products and machine-to-machine communication components.

