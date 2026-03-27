IonQ (IONQ) Price Target Decreased by 10.22% to 68.58

The average one-year price target for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) has been revised to $68.58 / share. This is a decrease of 10.22% from the prior estimate of $76.38 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 129.81% from the latest reported closing price of $29.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 727 funds or institutions reporting positions in IonQ. This is an decrease of 158 owner(s) or 17.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IONQ is 0.11%, an increase of 60.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 197,812K shares. The put/call ratio of IONQ is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 8,074K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,622K shares , representing an increase of 17.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONQ by 14.28% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,452K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 4,224K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,302K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONQ by 25.83% over the last quarter.

Marex Group holds 4,083K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares , representing an increase of 80.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONQ by 231.49% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,010K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares , representing an increase of 19.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONQ by 9.20% over the last quarter.

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