IonQ (IONQ) Moves 17.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) shares soared 17.3% in the last trading session to close at $12.30. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 29.2% gain over the past four weeks.

The upswing in share price came after the company announced it will release its financial results for the quarter ended Sep 30, 2024, on Nov 6, 2024, after market close.

It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.23, marking a 4.55% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $11.05 million, indicating a 79.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.84 per share and revenue of $40.44 million, which would represent changes of -7.69% and +83.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For IonQ, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on IONQ going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

IonQ is a member of the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry. One other stock in the same industry, Silicon Motion (SIMO), finished the last trading session 1.7% lower at $56.32. SIMO has returned 1.4% over the past month.

For Silicon Motion , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.9% over the past month to $0.85. This represents a change of +34.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Silicon Motion currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

