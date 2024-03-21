IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed the latest trading day at $9.42, indicating a -1.67% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.26, indicating an 85.71% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7 million, up 63.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.24 per share and revenue of $39.05 million, which would represent changes of -58.97% and +77.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an 82.35% decrease. Right now, IonQ, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

