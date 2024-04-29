IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $8.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 10.21% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 8, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.26, marking an 85.71% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7 million, showing a 63.17% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.24 per share and a revenue of $39.05 million, signifying shifts of -58.97% and +77.15%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. IonQ, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.